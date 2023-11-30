Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:

Travelzoo TZOO: This Internet media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.11, compared with 32.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC: This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.13 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Fomento Económico Mexicano FMX: This Coca-Cola bottling company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.92 compared with 57.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

