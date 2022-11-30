Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

Harbour Energy plc HBRIY: This independent oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Harbour Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79, compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

