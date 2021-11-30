Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This operator of recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the brand Lazydays name has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45, compared with 43.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Meridian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.66, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.