Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

W. R. Berkley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.22, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY: This bank holding company for Byline Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Byline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.95, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Nissan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.38, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

