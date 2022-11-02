Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

PBF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.09, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This financing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Medallion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.98, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.49, compared with 37.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

