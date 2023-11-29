Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.66, compared with 20.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Genesco Inc. GCO: This retailer of footwear, apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Genesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.10 compared with 20.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

W. R. Berkley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.98 compared with 20.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

