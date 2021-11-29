Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST: This manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.7% over the last 60 days.

TimkenSteel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.03, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.66, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

