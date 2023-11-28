Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 28:

Home Bancorp, Inc. HBCP: This bank holding company for Home Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Home Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.70, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Travelzoo TZOO: This Internet media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.75 compared with 32.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AudioCodesLtd. AUDC: This communication-related technologies and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.09 compared with 45.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





