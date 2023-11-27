Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metal company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75 compared with 20.26 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB: This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

