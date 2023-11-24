Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24:

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.00, compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Modine Manufacturing Company pe-ratio-ttm | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This which provides business services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 20.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assurant, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Assurant, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Genesco Inc. GCO: This retailer of footwear, apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Genesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.61 compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Genesco Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Genesco Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Genesco Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.