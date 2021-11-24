Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF: This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

Jefferies Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corp Price and Consensus

Meridian Corp price-consensus-chart | Meridian Corp Quote

Meridian Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.38, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meridian Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Meridian Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Meridian Corp Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78, compared with 19.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

