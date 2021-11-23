Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This single-family attached and detached home builder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.7% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 49.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

