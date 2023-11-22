Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:
Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.18, compared with 34.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Frontlineplc FRO: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.
Frontline PLC Price and Consensus
Frontline PLC price-consensus-chart | Frontline PLC Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16 compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Frontline PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline PLC Quote
Doleplc DOLE: This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Dole PLC Price and Consensus
Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote
Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.68 compared with 20.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Dole PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Dole PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Dole PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.