Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS: This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.28, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

