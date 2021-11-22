Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Suburban Propane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.