Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

 

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote

 

Suburban Propane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Regional Management Corp. (RM): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular