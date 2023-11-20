Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Arch Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.19, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dole plc DOLE: This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.30 compared with 20.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dole PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Dole PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Dole PLC Quote

