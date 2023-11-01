Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This national real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.02, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR: This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER: This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

