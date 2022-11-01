Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Axos Financial, Inc. AX: This consumer and business banking products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Axos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.03, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT: This distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.65, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. FFNW: This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

First Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.49, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

