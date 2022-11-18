Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Ashford AINC: This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Ashford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.15 compared with 10.70 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

