Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

November 18, 2022 — 08:08 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:  

Ashford AINC: This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote

Ashford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.15 compared with 10.70 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ashford Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ashford Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


One Tiny Company Could Shake the EV Industry

Zacks Aggressive Growth expert Brian Bolan has pinpointed a U.S. manufacturer with an under-$5 stock price that's gearing for a monster ride. It's ramping up production of an affordable, "working man's" rival to Tesla just as soaring gas prices and desire for energy independence are set to drive the EV market to $1 trillion in 5 years.

See This Stock Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Ashford Inc. (AINC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AINC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.