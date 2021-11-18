Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote

Suburban Propane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franchise Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

Franchise Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.80, compared with 69.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Franchise Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Franchise Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Albertsons Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.15, compared with 69.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.