Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Suburban Propane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Franchise Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.80, compared with 69.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.15, compared with 69.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

