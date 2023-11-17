Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.24 compared with 20.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR: This medical device outsource manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.29 compared with 20.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

