Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Phillips 66 PSX: This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32 compared with 7.00 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DCP Midstream Partners DCP: This leading energy infrastructure company which has a diversified portfolio of gathering, logistics, marketing, and processing assets across nine states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08 compared with 17.20 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust CORR: This company which seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.39 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

