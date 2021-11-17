Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.06, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer, distributor and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.05, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK: This multi-line, multi-brand toy company that designs, develops, produces and markets toys and related products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

