Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16:

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.36, compared with 19.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Burford Capital Limited BUR: Thiscompany which provides legal finance products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33 compared with 19.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME: This construction and facilities services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.64 compared with 19.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

