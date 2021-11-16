Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.04, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dow Inc. DOW: This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN: This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

