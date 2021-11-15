Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH: This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.98, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer GroupHoldings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.02, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

