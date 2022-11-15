Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Commercial Metals CMC: This company which manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

Commercial Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31 compared with 8.50 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Commercial Metals Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Commercial Metals Company pe-ratio-ttm | Commercial Metals Company Quote

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Industrias Bachoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 17.74 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Flex FLEX: This company which provides end-to-end services i.e. designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Flex’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 17.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flex Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Flex Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Flex Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.