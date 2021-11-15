Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH: This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.98, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Textainer GroupHoldings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.02, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.