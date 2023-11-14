Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14, 2023:

Ecopetrol S.A.EC: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.11, compared with 19.62 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.55 compared with 19.62 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

