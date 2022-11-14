Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14th:
GMS GMS: This company which is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
GMS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12 compared with 12.70 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
V2X, Inc. VVX: This company which provider critical mission solutions and support to defense clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
V2X has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hilton Grand Vacations HGV: This company which is a engaged in hospitality business and it markets and operates vacation ownership resorts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 19.31% over the last 60 days.
Hilton Grand Vacations’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.18 compared with 27.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
