Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14th:

GMS GMS: This company which is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote

GMS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12 compared with 12.70 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GMS Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GMS Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GMS Inc. Quote

V2X, Inc. VVX: This company which provider critical mission solutions and support to defense clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

V2X, Inc. Price and Consensus

V2X, Inc. price-consensus-chart | V2X, Inc. Quote

V2X has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

V2X, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

V2X, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | V2X, Inc. Quote

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV: This company which is a engaged in hospitality business and it markets and operates vacation ownership resorts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 19.31% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote

Hilton Grand Vacations’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.18 compared with 27.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.