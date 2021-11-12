Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

First American Financial Corporation FAF: This provider of financial services through its Title Insurance and Services as well as the Specialty Insurance segments has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.03, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN: This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.84, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TerniumS.A. TX: This manufacturer and processer of steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

