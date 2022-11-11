Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Perdoceo Education PRDO: This company which provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.58 compared with 0.71 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cavco Industries CVCO: This company which designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.82 compared with 16.80 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Monroe Capital MRCC: This company which is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Monroe Capital’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 10.200 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

