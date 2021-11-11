Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC: This company provides performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH: This company that designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.3% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96, compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

