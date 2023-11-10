Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

PBF Energy PBF: This company which is a leading refiner of crude, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.60 compared with 7.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dell Technologies DELL: This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46 compared with 37.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DoubleDown Interactive DDI: This company which is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown Interactive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

