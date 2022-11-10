Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

Information Services Group III: This company which operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Information Services Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53 compared with 23.90 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer, iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.19 compared with 17.60 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SB Financial Group SBFG: This financial holding company which provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.0% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.38 compared with 16.80 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

