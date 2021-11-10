Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Bancolombia S.A. CIB: This provider of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus

BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote

Bancolombia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BanColombia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

BanColombia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | BanColombia S.A. Quote

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN: This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price and Consensus

Donnelley Financial Solutions price-consensus-chart | Donnelley Financial Solutions Quote

Donnelley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.77, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Donnelley Financial Solutions PE Ratio (TTM)

Donnelley Financial Solutions pe-ratio-ttm | Donnelley Financial Solutions Quote

Vista OutdoorInc. VSTO: This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.65, compared with 35.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vista Outdoor Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.