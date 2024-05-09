Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.98 compared with 12.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

General Motors GM: This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79 compared with 9.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company pe-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

Northrim BanCorp NRIM: This full-service commercial banking company that provides a full range of personal and business banking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Northrim BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.11 compared with 13.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Northrim BanCorp Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

