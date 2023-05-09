Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Garrett Motion Inc. GTX: This turbocharger and electric-boosting technology company for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK: This mobile game developer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Playtika has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.01, compared with 34.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI: This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.85, compared with 19.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

