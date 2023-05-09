Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Garrett Motion Inc. GTX: This turbocharger and electric-boosting technology company for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK: This mobile game developer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Playtika Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Playtika Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
Playtika has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.01, compared with 34.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Playtika Holding Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Playtika Holding Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI: This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.85, compared with 19.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
