Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Penske has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 18.17 for S&P500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS: This audio-first media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cumulus Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cumulus Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cumulus Media, Inc. Quote

Cumulus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cumulus Media, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cumulus Media, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cumulus Media, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cumulus Media, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cumulus Media, Inc. (CMLS): Free Stock Analysis Report

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAG CMLS WSM

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular