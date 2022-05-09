Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 18.17 for S&P500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS: This audio-first media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Cumulus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
