Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Gray Television GTN: This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.59 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Quanex Building Products NX: This company which is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products Corporation Price and Consensus

Quanex Building Products Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote

Quanex Building Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.45 compared with 29.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Quanex Building Products Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Quanex Building Products Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote

BRF BRFS: This food company in Brazil which is focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.0 compared with 35.8 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BRF S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

