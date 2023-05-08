Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.50, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.10, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER: This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

