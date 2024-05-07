Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

United Therapeutics UTHR: This company, which is engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

United Therapeutics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99 compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Northwest Pipe Company NWPX: This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Pipe Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.14 compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

