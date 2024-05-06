Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This holding company for Dream Finders Homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.05, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DaVita Inc. DVA: This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.16, compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Belden Inc. BDC: This signal transmission solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Belden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.29, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

