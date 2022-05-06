Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

The Geo Group GEO: This equity real estate investment trust that specializes in the design, development, financing, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

The Geo Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 7 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Landsea Homes LSEA: This homebuilding company that designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Landsea Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial, and light commercial construction., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



