Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. RNGR: This company that provides onshore high specification well service rigs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.01, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Terex Corporation TEX: This producer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

SIGA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32, compared with 19.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

