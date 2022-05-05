Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Bluegreen Vacations BVH: This company markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

VALE VALE: This is one of the world’s largest mining companies that produce iron ore, iron ore pellets, and nickel, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

VALE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This U.S. based shipping company which owns dry bulk vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.19, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

