Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

United Airlines UAL: This air transportation services company that transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus



United Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)



BNP Paribas BNPQY: This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus



BNP Paribas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BNP Paribas SA PE Ratio (TTM)



Caterpillar CAT: This company which is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus



Caterpillar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.42 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Caterpillar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.