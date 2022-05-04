Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This global logistics company which provides seaborne drybulk transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.96, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

StealthGas GASS: This international seaborne transportation company that provides services to LPG producers and users, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus

StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.02, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

Patrick Industries PATK: This company which is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing, and Marine industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

Patrick Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.38, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Patrick Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Patrick Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.