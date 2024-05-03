News & Insights

Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

May 03, 2024 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

SIGA Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 20.32 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Siga Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Siga Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Siga Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation TMHC: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC: This diversified healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.41 compared with 20.32 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Hurry, Download Special Report – It’s FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THC
SIGA
TMHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.