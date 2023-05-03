Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Garrett Motion GTX: This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson RYI: This service company that processes and distributes metals primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.16 compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MYR Group MYRG: This leading specialty contractors which serves the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada and have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.26 compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

